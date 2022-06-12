RBSE 10th Result 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE Class 10th results tomorrow, June 13, 2022. The highly anticipated RBSE 10th result will be announced tomorrow at 3 PM. Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Education Minister said, "The result of the Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm."

RBSE 10th Result 2022 to be released tomorrow at 3 pm: Bulaki Das Kalla

Candidates will be able to download the RBSE result after it is declared by visiting the official websites of Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The BSER Class 10 exam was held from March 31 to April 26. This year, as many as 10.91 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 2022 Class 10 Exam. Like previous years, this year also, the results will be announced by the Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, at a press conference. To check the RBSE 2022 Class 10 results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps to download the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022.

RBSE 10th Result 2022 | Passing Criteria

Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the RBSE 10th exam in order to qualify for the BSER Class 10 Examination.

RBSE Rajasthan Result 2022 | Here's how to check results

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your log-in information (roll number, DOB) and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4. Download the result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

RBSE 10th Result

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56. The Class 10 results for 2021 were announced on July 30. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official websites for fresh updates and more information -rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

