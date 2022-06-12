RBSE 10th Result 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE Class 10th results tomorrow, June 13, 2022. The highly anticipated RBSE 10th result will be announced tomorrow at 3 PM. Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Education Minister said, "The result of the Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm."
Candidates will be able to download the RBSE result after it is declared by visiting the official websites of Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The BSER Class 10 exam was held from March 31 to April 26. This year, as many as 10.91 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 2022 Class 10 Exam. Like previous years, this year also, the results will be announced by the Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, at a press conference. To check the RBSE 2022 Class 10 results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps to download the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022.