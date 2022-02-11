RBSE Board Exams 2022 For Class 10th, 12th Postponed, To Be Held From March 24

RBSE Board exams 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education class 10, as well as class 12 exams, have been postponed. It has been announced that the exams will now begin on March 24, 2022. However, the exact schedule has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out soon. RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta has said that exams have been postponed and final RBSE Board exam date sheet 2022 will be released soon.

The exams which stand postponed were earlier scheduled to begin from March 3, 2022. The practical exams were to be conducted from January 17, 2022 which was postponed. The announcement of postponing practical exams was done by Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla.

Exams postponed due to COVID situation

The board exam for class 10 and 12 have been postponed due to the pertaining COVID-19 situation in the country and the state. To combat the spread of COVID-19 and minimise the risk, the government is postponing the exams. With the help of this move, students will also get additional time to be prepared for taking Board exams.

While postponing the RBSE Class 12 practical exams, BD Kalla said: "The practical examinations of class 12th which are going to start from January 17 in the state have been postponed till further orders. Due to the increasing corona infection, 25 districts in the state have come under the Red Zone. In view of these circumstances and on the advice of experts, this decision has been taken."

This year, RBSE 10th and12th Board Exams 2022 will be taken by over 20 lakh students in 6,074 centres. Rajasthan government has released the COVID-19 guidelines that are to be followed by the students and school authorities during offline exams. The authorities announced to keep all sensitive and hypersensitive examination centres under CCTV surveillance.

“Around 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection/distribution centers and all sensitive/hyper sensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Less candidates will be seated at all the centers and arrangements will be made for masks and sanitizers,” the minister had tweeted.

Check important dates here