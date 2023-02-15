Last Updated:

RBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card For Private Students Out

RBSE Board Exams 2023: Rajasthan Board has released class 12th practical exam admit card for private students. See how to download and other details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
RBSE admit card out

RBSE admit card out; Image: Shutterstock


RBSE Class 12 practical exam admit card 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the admit card for RBSE class 12 practical exams 2023 on its official website. Candidates who are registered for the RBSE class 12 board exams can download their admit cards for the practical exams from the official website- http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. The admit cards have been released for private candidates. 

RBSE will conduct the practical exams for private students at various exam centres across the state. Private students can download their admit cards directly from the website by either entering their roll number or providing their name and father's name on the admit card login page. Follow the steps given below to download your admit card. 

RBSE Class 12 Practical Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website- http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Private Student Practical Exam.2023 Admit Card' under the 'News Update' section 
  • A login page will open 
  • Select your district name, key in your name and father's name and submit
  • Your RBSE class 12 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
  • Direct link to download RBSE admit card 2023

RBSE Board Exams 2023

The RBSE Class 12 board examination 2023 will begin on March 9 and conclude on April 12, 2023. RBSE class 10th exams 2023 will begin on March 16  and end on April 11, 2023. The RBSE Board Exams 2023 will be held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. The RBSE board exam admit card for the theory exam is expected to be released soon.

