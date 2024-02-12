English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

RBSE class 12th admit card 2024 out for practical exam for private candidates

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the admit card for the Class 12 practical exams for private candidates.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the admit card for the Class 12 practical exams for private candidates. The practical exams are scheduled to be held from February 15 to 20, 2024. The RBSE Class 12 practical exam admit card 2024 for private students can be downloaded from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

How to download RBSE class 12 practical admit card 2024

Private candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit card:

1. Visit the official RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
2. Navigate to the 'News Update' section and click on the link for the Class 12 practical exam admit card.
3. Enter the required details such as the application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the submit button.
5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
6. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The RBSE Class 12 practical exams are an important component of the board exams, and private candidates must ensure they carry their admit card to the exam hall. The RBSE Class 12 board exams are scheduled to be held from February 29 to April 4, 2024. Students are advised to stay updated with any official announcements or guidelines from the RBSE board. We wish all the students the best for their exams.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

