RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Board Exams 2023 Begin Today, Check Instructions Here

RBSE Board Exams 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will begin the class 10th board exams 2023 today, March 16. Candidates who have registered for the RBSE class 10th exams 2023 should note the important instructions and guidelines for the exam day here. Rajasthan Board Class 10th exams 2023 will begin at 8.30 am and end at 11:45 am. Students will get an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper in the beginning.

RBSE class 10th exam arrangements

A total of 10 lakhs, 67 thousand and 478 students have enrolled for the RBSE 10th exams this year. A total of 6098 exam centres are set up for the exams. Apart from these, 73 centres are marked sensitive and most-sensitive centres. 125 flying squads have been appointed to check and curb the use of unfair means in the exam.

The RBSE Board office will also be under surveillance of the control room. Videography of all centres in sensitive districts will be done. Candidates are advised to take the exam fairly.

Important Instructions