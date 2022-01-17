RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Registration Open; Here's How To Apply

RBSE Class 8 Exam 2022: The registration process for class 8th board students has been started by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE). Students can register for the Class 8 board exam in 2022 by visiting the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students must note that the last date for RBSE Class 8 registration is January 31, 2022.

As per the notice issued by the Rajasthan board, students would have to upload their photographs and signatures while filling out the application form. The process of online application for an Elementary Education Completion Certificate (Class VIII) has started. The last date for applications is January 31, "the board said in a tweet.

To appear in the RBSE Class 8 board examination, it is mandatory that students fill up the registration form before January 31, 2022. Students can fill in the application form by visiting the official website of RBSE. As per the official information, the Rajasthan Board will announce the examination schedule for the Class 8 exam only after the completion of the registration process. According to various media reports, the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2022 are likely to be conducted in March. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the date of the examination.

RBSE Class 8th registration 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To register visit the official website of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, " RBSE Class 8th registration ’ on the homepage.

’ on the homepage. Step 3: Then, fill the registration form and submit it and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Pay fees and proceed.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for further needs.

Image: Shutterstock