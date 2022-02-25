RBSE Rajasthan Board Exam 2022 Schedule For Class 10th & 12th Released

RBSE Rajasthan board exam 2022: Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules have been released by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE). Following the schedule, the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams will be conducted between March 24 and April 26, 2022. The Secondary, or Class 10, exams have been scheduled between March 31 and April 26, 2022.

The Class 10 secondary exam will start with the English paper on March 31 and will be followed by Science and Mathematics on April 5 and April 12 respectively. It has been announced by RBSE board Secretary Meghna Choudhary. For Class 12 Senior Secondary exams, the RBSE exams will start with the Psychology paper on March 24, 2022.

To be noted that the exams will be conducted in offline mode. All the COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Students, as well as staff members, will have to maintain distance, use masks and sanitizers.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet

This year more than 20 lakh students will be appearing for class 10, 12 final exams. The exam will be taken at 6,074 centers. It has also been announced that the sensitive and hyper-sensitive examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance.

“Around 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection/distribution centers and all sensitive/hyper sensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Less candidates will be seated at all the centers and arrangements will be made for masks and sanitizers,” Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla tweeted.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot makes CCTV cameras mandatory for major institutions

Installing CCTV cameras will be made mandatory for major institutions in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. While presenting the state Budget, Gehlot also announced that an action plan to link those cameras to Abhay Command Centers of the state police will also be made. Along with institutes, commercial establishments will also be under surveillance.