RBSE releases Rajasthan Board class 10th, 12th date sheet 2024m check here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the Datesheet for the RBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2024. Interested candidates can access the Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 timetables on the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official timetable, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams are scheduled to commence on March 7 and conclude on March 30, 2024. The examinations will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CSWN exams, will take place from March 7 to March 27, 2024, during a single shift, from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The Rajasthan Board 12th exams are set to be held from February 29 to April 4, 2024, while the Class 12 CWSN exams will be conducted from March 1 to April 4, 2024. Regular exams will take place from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and the CWSN exams will occur from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

RBSE 12th date sheet 2024

Exam Date Subject February 29 Psychology (19) March 1 Public Administration March 2 Computer Science (03) / Informatics Practices (04) March 4 English Compulsory (02) March 5 Vocal Music (16) / Dance Kathak (59) / Instrumental Music (Tabla-63, Pakhawaj-64, Sitar-65, Sarod-66, Violin-67, Dilruya-68, Flute-69, Guitar-70) March 6 Sanskrit Literature (12) / Sanskrit Literature (94) March 9 Geography (14) / Accountancy (30) / Physics (40) March 11 Painting (17) March 13 Hindi Compulsory March 15 English Literature (20) / Typing Script (Hindi) (34) March 16 Philosophy (85) / General Science (56) March 18 History (13) / Business Studies (31) / Agricultural Chemistry (38) / Chemistry (41) March 20 Environmental Science March 21 Political Science (11) / Geology (43) / Agricultural Science (84) March 23 Mathematics March 26 Home Science (18) March 27 Physical Education (60) March 28 Economics (10) / Quick Script Hindi (32) / Quick Script English (33) / Agricultural Biology (39) / Biology (42) March 30 Rigveda (44) / Shukla Yajurveda (45) / Krishna Yajurveda (46) / Samaveda (47) / Atharvaveda (48) / Nyaya Darshan (49) / Vedanta Darshan (50) / Mimamsa Darshan (51) / Jain Darshan (52) / Nimbarka Darshan (53) / Vallabh Darshan (54) / General Darshan (55) / Ramanand Darshan (57) / Grammar Shastra (86) / Literature (87) / Ancient History (88) / Theology (89) / Astrology (70) / Oceanography (91) / Architecture (92) / Priesthood (93) April 1 Hindi Literature (21) / Urdu Literature (22) / Sindhi Literature (23) / Gujarati Literature (24) / Punjabi Literature (25) / Rajasthani Literature (26) / Persian (27) / Prakrit Language (28) / Typographic Script (English) (35) (The question paper of Typing Script should start at 09.00 am.) April 3 Sociology (29) April 4 Automotive (101) / Beauty & Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology & IT Services (104) / Retail (105) / Travel & Tourism (106) / Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor (108) / Electrical & Electronics (109) / Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture) (110) / Plumber (111) / Telecom (112)

RBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024

Exam Date Subjects March 7 English (02) March 12 Hindi March 16 Social Science March 20 Science March 22 Automotive (101) / Beauty and Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology and IT Services (104), Retail (105) / Tourism and Hospitality (106) / Private Security (107) / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings (108) / Electronics and Hardware (109) / Agriculture (110) / Plumbers (111) / Telecom (112). / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113) / Construction (114) / Food Processing (115) March 23 Sanskrit March 27 Mathematics March 30 Third Language- Sanskrit (71)/ Urdu (72)/ Gujarati (73)/ Sindhi (74)/ Punjabi (75), Sanskrit (Second Paper)





How to check RBSE Date Sheet 2024

For easy access to the RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the Board Exam 2024 link, available on the home page.

3. A new page will open, presenting the RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link.

4. View and download the datesheet.

5. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

For additional details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official RBSE website. Cllick here to download exam schedule.