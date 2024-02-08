English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

RBSE releases Rajasthan Board class 10th, 12th date sheet 2024m check here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the Datesheet for the RBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2024. Interested candidates can check here.

Nandini Verma
Students writing board exams
File image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the Datesheet for the RBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2024. Interested candidates can access the Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 timetables on the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official timetable, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams are scheduled to commence on March 7 and conclude on March 30, 2024. The examinations will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CSWN exams, will take place from March 7 to March 27, 2024, during a single shift, from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The Rajasthan Board 12th exams are set to be held from February 29 to April 4, 2024, while the Class 12 CWSN exams will be conducted from March 1 to April 4, 2024. Regular exams will take place from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and the CWSN exams will occur from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

RBSE 12th date sheet 2024

Exam DateSubject
February 29Psychology (19)
March 1Public Administration
March 2Computer Science (03) / Informatics Practices (04)
March 4English Compulsory (02)
March 5Vocal Music (16) / Dance Kathak (59) / Instrumental Music (Tabla-63, Pakhawaj-64, Sitar-65, Sarod-66, Violin-67, Dilruya-68, Flute-69, Guitar-70)
March 6Sanskrit Literature (12) / Sanskrit Literature (94)
March 9Geography (14) / Accountancy (30) / Physics (40)
March 11Painting (17)
March 13Hindi Compulsory
March 15English Literature (20) / Typing Script (Hindi) (34)
March 16Philosophy (85) / General Science (56)
March 18History (13) / Business Studies (31) / Agricultural Chemistry (38) / Chemistry (41)
March 20Environmental Science
March 21Political Science (11) / Geology (43) / Agricultural Science (84)
March 23Mathematics
March 26Home Science (18)
March 27Physical Education (60)
March 28Economics (10) / Quick Script Hindi (32) / Quick Script English (33) / Agricultural Biology (39) / Biology (42)
March 30Rigveda (44) / Shukla Yajurveda (45) / Krishna Yajurveda (46) / Samaveda (47) / Atharvaveda (48) / Nyaya Darshan (49) / Vedanta Darshan (50) / Mimamsa Darshan (51) / Jain Darshan (52) / Nimbarka Darshan (53) / Vallabh Darshan (54) / General Darshan (55) / Ramanand Darshan (57) / Grammar Shastra (86) / Literature (87) / Ancient History (88) / Theology (89) / Astrology (70) / Oceanography (91) / Architecture (92) / Priesthood (93)
April 1Hindi Literature (21) / Urdu Literature (22) / Sindhi Literature (23) / Gujarati Literature (24) / Punjabi Literature (25) / Rajasthani Literature (26) / Persian (27) / Prakrit Language (28) / Typographic Script (English) (35) (The question paper of Typing Script should start at 09.00 am.)
April 3Sociology (29)
April 4Automotive (101) / Beauty & Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology & IT Services (104) / Retail (105) / Travel & Tourism (106) / Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor (108) / Electrical & Electronics (109) / Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture) (110) / Plumber (111) / Telecom (112)

RBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024

Exam DateSubjects
March 7English (02)
March 12Hindi
March 16Social Science
March 20Science
March 22Automotive (101) / Beauty and Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology and IT Services (104), Retail (105) / Tourism and Hospitality (106) / Private Security (107) / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings (108) / Electronics and Hardware (109) / Agriculture (110) / Plumbers (111) / Telecom (112). / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113) / Construction (114) / Food Processing (115)
March 23Sanskrit
March 27Mathematics
March 30Third Language- Sanskrit (71)/ Urdu (72)/ Gujarati (73)/ Sindhi (74)/ Punjabi (75), Sanskrit (Second Paper)

 


 

How to check RBSE Date Sheet 2024

For easy access to the RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
2. Click on the Board Exam 2024 link, available on the home page.
3. A new page will open, presenting the RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link.
4. View and download the datesheet.
5. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

For additional details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official RBSE website. Cllick here to download exam schedule.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

