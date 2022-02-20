SSC CHSL 2021: SSC Releases Important Notice, Check Highlights Here

SSC CHSL 2021: The application process for SSC CHSL is underway. In a recent development, the Commission has released important notices, asking candidates to complete the registration process on time. The notices can be checked on the official website ssc.nic.in. Highlights of the same can be checked here.

The deadline to apply for SSC CHSL 2021 is scheduled to end on March 7, 2022. The official notice mentions that the registrations should be done online and much before the deadline. This will help candidates in avoiding in last-minute troubles.

Here are the direct links to view official notification- Link 1, Link 2

SSC CHSL 2021: Check official notice highlights

One of the official notice reads, "It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 07.03.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days."

Registrations from UMANG app

Another notice on SSC CHSL 2021 informs candidates can also use the facility available on UMANG app for registration. This can be done apart from filling the application form on the official website. Check official notice highlights here.