Police in Haryana have reported the apprehension of a class 12 student suspected of leaking the Urdu language question paper during the state's board examination. Authorities disclosed that the student, upon joining the investigation, was subsequently released on bail.

Following the circulation of the Urdu question paper on social media platforms on Friday, the Haryana School Education Board swiftly decided to annul the examination. An FIR has been lodged against multiple individuals involved in the incident, including the student accused of leaking the paper, his relative Mushtaq, examination centre supervisor Anwar Hussain, Superintendent Ravindere Kumar, and observer Vikram. Charges have been filed under relevant sections of the Haryana Public Examination Act, as well as Sections 188 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, at Nuh Sadar Police Station.

The leak originated from the Government Senior Secondary School Examination Centre Tapkan (B-2) in Nuh. Upon discovering the breach, a team from the Board's District Question Paper Flying Squad promptly intervened, leading to the apprehension of the candidate involved. Subsequently, the centre superintendent, observer, and supervisor were relieved of their duties, with immediate effect. The responsibility for the examination centre was transferred to the working deputy centre superintendent.

The incident has raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process in the state, prompting swift action from authorities to address the matter and ensure fairness for all students.

(With PTI inputs)