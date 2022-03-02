Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022 Schedule Released; Exams To Begin From May

Tamil Nadu SSLC 2022: The date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) today, March 2, 2022. According to the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2022 date sheet, the Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12 exams will be conducted from May 5, while the TN SSLC or Class 10 board exams are set to take place from May 6, 2022. Students must note that the practical exams for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be held from April 25 to May 2.

Students can check the Tamil Nadu board exam timetable by visiting the official website at tnschools.gov.in. Meanwhile, date sheets for classes 6 to 9 and 11 exams have also been released by the TNDGE. The board will conduct Class 11 exams from May 9 to May 31, while the exams for Classes 6 to 9 will be conducted from May 5 to 13, respectively. The practical exams for Class 9 students will be held from May 2 to May 4. The Board will declare the SSLC result on June 17, 2022. The results for class 11 will be announced on July 7, 2022, and the examination results for class 12 will be announced on June 23, 2022.

TN SSLC and HSC 2022 Date Sheet

Classes Practical Exam Dates Public/Board/Annual Dates Results Class 6 to 9 May 2 to May 5 (Only for Class 9) May 5 to 13 May 30 Class 10 April 25 to May 2 May 6 to 30 June 17 Class 11 April 25 to May 2 May 9 to 31 July 7 Class 12 April 25 to May 2 May 5 to 28 June 23

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative