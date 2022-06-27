Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam Registration Begins Today, Apply By July 4

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has issued the SSLC and HSC supplementary exam form. All those registered students who were not able to secure a minimum passing percentage can apply for the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th compartment exams. The application link has been activated on June 27 and the deadline to apply is July 4, 2022. Exam fee details and application steps can be checked here.

For TN HSC 12th supplementary exam, students will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 235

TN SSLC 10th students will have to pay a supplementary fee of Rs 175

In case a student failed to submit the examination form within these specified dates, they can then apply through the tatkal option from July 5 to 7, along with a late fee of Rs 1,000 for Class 12 students, and Rs 500 for Class 10 students

TN supplementary exam: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the supplementary exam link

Step 3: Fill in the details, pay the application fee

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Take its printout for future reference

Check list of important dates here

Registration will begin on June 27, 2022

It is scheduled to end on July 4, 2022

As mentioned above, those who couldn't apply will have a tatkal option from July 5 to 7, 2022

TN Class 10 Result: Check result highlights here

This year, a total of 9,12,620 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 10th Examination. Out of them, 4,52,499 were female students and 4,60,170 were male students. A total of 8,21,994 (90.07%) students qualified for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 90.07%.

