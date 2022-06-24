Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam Registration To Commence On June 27; Check How To Apply

TN Supplementary Exam 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced that the SSLC and HSC supplementary exam forms will be issued on June 27, 2022. The regular students who could not secure a minimum passing percentage will have to apply for the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th compartment exams through their respective schools. The same should be done between June 27 and July 4, 2022. Those who haven't checked the result yet can follow the steps mentioned below.

Check Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam Fee

For TN HSC 12th supplementary exam, students will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 235

TN SSLC 10th students will have to pay a supplementary fee of Rs 175

In case a student failed to submit the examination form within these specified dates, they can then apply through the tatkal option from July 5 to 7, along with a late fee of Rs 1,000 for Class 12 students, and Rs 500 for Class 10 students

Check important dates here

Registration will begin on June 27, 2022

It will end on July 4, 2022

Those who couldn't apply will have a tatkal option from July 5 to 7, 2022

TN Class 10 Result: Check pass percentage here

A total of 9,12,620 students appeared in the TN Class 10th Examination. Of these 4,52,499 were girl students and 4,60,170 were boys students. A total of 8,21,994 (90.07%) students qualified for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 90.07%.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result: Follow these steps to check the TN SSLC Result 2022