Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam Registration To Commence On June 27; Check How To Apply

TN Supplementary Exam 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced that the SSLC and HSC supplementary exam forms will be issued on June 27, 2022. The regular students who could not secure a minimum passing percentage will have to apply for the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th compartment exams through their respective schools. The same should be done between June 27 and July 4, 2022. Those who haven't checked the result yet can follow the steps mentioned below.
Check Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam Fee
- For TN HSC 12th supplementary exam, students will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 235
- TN SSLC 10th students will have to pay a supplementary fee of Rs 175
- In case a student failed to submit the examination form within these specified dates, they can then apply through the tatkal option from July 5 to 7, along with a late fee of Rs 1,000 for Class 12 students, and Rs 500 for Class 10 students
Check important dates here
- Registration will begin on June 27, 2022
- It will end on July 4, 2022
- Those who couldn't apply will have a tatkal option from July 5 to 7, 2022
TN Class 10 Result: Check pass percentage here
A total of 9,12,620 students appeared in the TN Class 10th Examination. Of these 4,52,499 were girl students and 4,60,170 were boys students. A total of 8,21,994 (90.07%) students qualified for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 90.07%.
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result: Follow these steps to check the TN SSLC Result 2022
- Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, look and click on the result link
- Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth
- Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC exam results will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and download it
- Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result
- Step 7: Take its printout for future reference