Updated March 1st, 2024 at 09:21 IST

TBSE to begin Tripura Board class 12th exams 2024 today

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to begin the Class 12 board examinations from March 1 and conclude on March 30.

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to begin the Class 12 board examinations from March 1 and conclude on March 30. A total of 25,345 students have been registered for the exams, with 24,263 being regular students. The timing of the Tripura Board Class 12th or HS exams are 12 noon to 3:15 pm for all subjects and 12 noon to 1:15 pm for the vocational subject.

Additionally, 23 students seeking improvement in their previous results will also be taking the exams this year, according to TBSE chief Dr. Dhananjoy Gonchoudhury. 

In the previous year, a total of 38,125 students appeared for the Class 12 board exams. Additionally, the Class 10 examinations are scheduled to commence on March 2 and will continue until March 23.

To facilitate smooth conduct, the board has established 60 centers and 98 venues across the state. The exam schedule for Class 12 has been structured as follows:

TBSE Class 12th Exam 2024 Dates

  • March 1: English
  • March 4: Language Paper (Bangla, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo)
  • March 6: Chemistry and Political Science
  • March 9: Business Studies, Education, and Physics
  • March 11: Accountancy, Biology, and History
  • March 13: Mathematics and Philosophy
  • March 15: Economics
  • March 18: Psychology
  • March 20: Geography
  • March 22: Sanskrit, Arabic, and Statistics
  • March 26: Sociology
  • March 28: Computer Science and Music
  • March 30: Vocational Subjects
Published March 1st, 2024 at 09:21 IST

