TBSE Tripura Board Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Out, Here's How To Check Scores

TBSE Tripura Board Result: Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 10th and 12th term I examination result on Monday, February 28, 2022. All the students who took the classs 10 or class 12 exam can check the results now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. List of official websites and the direct links to check results have also been attached here.

Here is the direct link to check classs 10 term I result

Click on this link to check the term 1 class 12 result

TBSE Term 1 result: Websites to check

tripuraresults.nic.in tbse.in tripura.nic.in.

TBSE term 1 class 10 result: Here is how to check

Go to any of the official website mentioned above

On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Madhyamik Pariksha (10th Standard Examination)(Term - l)- Year 2021-22 Examination Result"

Candidates will have to enter the required details like roll number, registration number as required on the login page

Post logging in, the result will appear on the screen

Candidates should check the result and save the page

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference.

TBSE term 1 class 12 result: Steps to check

Visit any of the official website mentioned above

On the homepage click on the TBSE class XII Term-I examination Result 2021-2022

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details like roll number, registration number

Post logging in, the result will appear on the screen

Candidates should check the result and save the page. Take its printout for future reference

TBSE conducted the Term 1 Examination for Classes 10 and 12 in December 2021 and as many as 72,000 students have reportedly appeared for the Class 10 and 12 State Board Examinations. The board would be conducted Term 2 Examination from March 15, 2022.