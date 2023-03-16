Last Updated:

TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2023 For Class 10th Begin Today, Check Instructions Here

TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2023 for class 10th will begin today, March 16. The exam begins with English paper today. The exam will commence at 12 pm.

Board Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2023

Image: PTI


Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will commence the class 10th board exams 2023 for Madhyamik and Madrassa Alim students today. The Board exams will begin from 12 pm today. The exam will begin with English paper today. The exam will end at 3.15 pm today. The TBSE Tripura Board exams 2023 for Madhyamik students will end on April 18, 2023 with vocational papers. TBSE has already started their class 12 board exams 2023 from March 15. The TBSE class 12 exas will end on April 19.  

Tripura Board Exams 2023: Important instructions 

  • Do not forget to bring your TBSE class 10th admit card 2023. 
  • Bring a valid photo ID to the exam centre alomg with the hall ticket
  • Do not bring any electronic or bluetooth device to the exam centre
  • Do not wear digital watch 
  • Reach before the reporting-time to avoid last-minute rush
  • Bring your own water bottle
  • Bring your own required stationary items like pens, pencils etc. 
READ | CBSE Class 12th Biology Paper today; Check last-minute guide, key instructions here
READ | Bihar Board result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Bihar board class 12th result date & time soon
READ | Bihar Board result 2023: Know passing mark criteria for BSEB 10th and 12th exams
READ | RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th board exams 2023 begin today, check instructions here

Get the latest updates on Board Exams at Republic World here.

COMMENT