TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2023 For Class 10th Begin Today, Check Instructions Here

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will commence the class 10th board exams 2023 for Madhyamik and Madrassa Alim students today. The Board exams will begin from 12 pm today. The exam will begin with English paper today. The exam will end at 3.15 pm today. The TBSE Tripura Board exams 2023 for Madhyamik students will end on April 18, 2023 with vocational papers. TBSE has already started their class 12 board exams 2023 from March 15. The TBSE class 12 exas will end on April 19.

Tripura Board Exams 2023: Important instructions