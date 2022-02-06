TBSE Tripura Board To Release Class 10, 12 Term I Results 2022 In Mid-February

Tripura Board exams 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) President Dr. Bhabatosh Saha has announced that the results of Term I of both Class 10 and 12 examinations are scheduled to be announced in mid-February. "Evaluation of Term I of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are on the verge of completion. Processing of results would be done within the board with the assistance of an external agency this year. We are hopeful to announce results in mid-February, "Saha told the media persons.

Candidates should know that they will not be getting hard copies or printed copies of marksheet. The TBSE President has said that the Term I results will be declared online and no marksheet would be provided. As per reports, total 1,250 examiners were engaged in evaluation of the Term I answer scripts of Class 12 and another 2,900 examiners were engaged in Class 10 that began since January 19 at 15 different venues with the maintenance of Covid-19 norms.

"Term II question papers would be set on Term I pattern. The question papers would have 10 multiple choice questions, 20 very short type questions and 5 short answers. The practical examinations of Term II are expected to be over by mid of March," said TBSE President Saha. "If Term II examinations are not conducted in April due to the pandemic, the Term I results would be considered for evaluation, " he said.

Tripura all set to have national law university soon

Tripura is set to have a national law university soon, as a bill seeking its creation will be tabled in the next session of assembly, a top official of the state’s education department said on Saturday. Academic activities of the varsity is expected to be held from the Tripura Judicial Academy building for the next academic session. It will be later shifted to a new building, he said. Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath has met with the officials concerned to push the plan for setting up a full-fledged law university, the official said.