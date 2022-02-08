Telangana Board Exams 2022: TSBIE Clarifies on Practical Exams, Schedule To Be Out Soon

Telangana Board exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has put a full stop to the ongoing campaign to discredit the ongoing rumours regarding Telangana inter public exams 2022. As per various media reports, a fake notice is circulating on social media that claims TS inter practical exams will not be conducted. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has said that this information is misleading and incorrect and students should not believe it. TSBIE confirmed that the board has not issued any such proposal either to cancel Telangana inter public exams 2022 or to award marks without holding them.

Telangana Board Exams 2022: TSBIE clarifies on practical exams, exam schedule to be released soon

According to the statement issued by TSBIE, "Telangana intermediate exams will be held as per tradition, before the theory exams. "There is no confusion or proposal to cancel practical exams or to award marks without holding practical exams." The schedule of the practical exams as well as theory exams will be released in a day or two," TSBIE added. The Board clarified that the universities could not hold the Telangana intermediate exam last year due to the COVID pandemic, and full marks were awarded to the students for the cancellation of the examination. However, the board held examinations in offline mode from September 1, 2021, with a slight delay caused by the third wave of the COVID pandemic. For all practical purposes, this is a normal year, and colleges were re-opened on February 1, 2022, and shall continue till the last day of the academic year, the TSBIE statement said.

