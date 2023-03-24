Telangana SSC Hall Tickets 2023 Out, Here's How To Download TS SSC Admit Card

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released admit cards for TS SSC exam 2023. The TS Class 10 or matric admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of BSE Telangana bse.telangana.gov.in by following the steps given below.

Candidates taking the Class 10 board examination to be conducted in April 2023 can download their hall tickets now. The TS SSC exams will be held from April 3 to 13 this year. The call letters have been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates. The direct link to download TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023 can be found below.

How to download TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023 link being displayed

Step 3: A login page will open, enter the login details

Step 4: Your TS SSC admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on it and download the same.

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall.

Candidates should know that the TS SSC Exams 2023 will begin on April 3 2023, ending on April 13. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. It is mandatory to carry the TS SSC admit card printout to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Students should reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam starts to avoid last minute rush. The use of electronic devices during Telangana 10th exams is not allowed. Students must not carry any of these devices inside the exam hall. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.