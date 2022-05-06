TN Board SSLC Exams 2022 Begins Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

TN Board SSLC exams: Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, also known as TNDGE will be conducting the TN Board SSLC Exams 2022 from Friday, May 6, 2022. Lakhs of students who got themselves registered for taking Tamil Nadu 10th exams in offline mode will have to sit for the exam from today The guidelines which need to be followed and a list of important dates are mentioned below. The TN Board SSLC Exams 2022 will begin on May 6 and would conclude on May 30, 2022. The first paper is of Language and the next class 10 exam for optional language will be conducted on May 14, 2022.

TN Board SSLC Exams 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Since the exam is being conducted offline mode, students should know that COVID guidelines have to be followed. TN Government has made masks mandatory for TN Board SSLC exams 2022. Students will have to wear masks all the time and should follow other COVID protocols like maintaining social distance.

It is mandatory to carry the printout of TN 10th hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall

Students should reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam starts to avoid gathering

The use of electronic devices during Tamil Nadu 10th exams is not allowed. Students must not carry any of these devices inside the exam hall.

TN SSLC admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates will have to go to the official website - dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Hall Tickets" tab.

Step 3: Then, on the next page, click on the "hall ticket download link for private candidates."

Step 4: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Submit and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

TN SSLC 2022

Class 10, 11, and 12 final exams in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for May 2022. Class 10, or SSLC, final exams will be conducted from May 6 to May 30, the exam for Class 11 will begin from May 10 to 31, and Class 12 from May 5 to 28. Candidates can check the timetables by visiting the office of the directorates. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.