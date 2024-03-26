×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

TN SSLC Exam 2024 Begins Today for 9.38 Lakh Class 10 Students, Check Important Instructions Here

The Tamil Nadu State Board's Class 10 examinations are set to kick off on Tuesday, March 26 spanning until April 8, with the results expected on May 10.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu State Board's Class 10 examinations are set to kick off on Tuesday, March 26 spanning until April 8, with the results expected to be announced on May 10. A significant total of 9.38 lakh students are gearing up to sit for the examinations, hailing from various educational institutions across the state.

Of these, 9.10 lakh students represent 12,616 schools, while 28,827 candidates are opting to take the exam individually. Additionally, 235 inmates from correctional facilities will also participate in the examinations.

Advertisement

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, the school education department has arranged for 4,107 examination centers, where a team of 48,700 teachers will be stationed as invigilators. To combat instances of malpractice, 4,591 roaming squads will be deployed, with special monitoring teams led by District Collectors overseeing the process. These teams comprise senior education officers and officials from the revenue department.

Ahead of the exams, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi have extended their best wishes to all the students. The examinations will commence promptly at 10:00 AM and conclude at 1:15 PM, with the first 10 minutes allotted for reviewing the question paper and an additional 5 minutes for candidates to verify their particulars. The actual duration of the exam will span from 10:10 AM to 1:15 PM.

Advertisement

TN SSLC 2024 Exam Day Instructions:

  1. Ensure to carry your TN 10th admit card to the exam room.
  2. Arrive at the examination center well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
  3. As per the Tamil Nadu board timetable for 2024, you will have 10 minutes from 10:00 AM to 10:10 AM to review the TN 10th question papers. Utilize this time to assess which questions you find easy or challenging.
  4. Aim to complete the exam 10 minutes before the scheduled end time. This buffer allows you to revisit and review your answers.
  5. Before submitting your answers to the invigilator, double-check them meticulously to ensure accuracy.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Baloch activists hold portraits of their missing family members during their sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan

Balochistan Crisis

a few seconds ago
ISRO

ISRO START 2024 Programme

a minute ago
Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj

2 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek

Swiatek, Gauff out

4 minutes ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

5 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

6 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu's Viral Pic

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

7 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP to Go Solo in Punjab

9 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

9 minutes ago
AAP protests in Delhi on Tuesday

India News Live

10 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

11 minutes ago
CUET UG 2024

CUET UG 2024 application

11 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

13 minutes ago
Moscow Attack Suspects

Moscow Terror Attack

13 minutes ago
Stock market news

Shares open lower

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli gets an ovation

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

Support Grows for Kangana

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News16 hours ago

  3. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo