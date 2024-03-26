Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu State Board's Class 10 examinations are set to kick off on Tuesday, March 26 spanning until April 8, with the results expected to be announced on May 10. A significant total of 9.38 lakh students are gearing up to sit for the examinations, hailing from various educational institutions across the state.

Of these, 9.10 lakh students represent 12,616 schools, while 28,827 candidates are opting to take the exam individually. Additionally, 235 inmates from correctional facilities will also participate in the examinations.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, the school education department has arranged for 4,107 examination centers, where a team of 48,700 teachers will be stationed as invigilators. To combat instances of malpractice, 4,591 roaming squads will be deployed, with special monitoring teams led by District Collectors overseeing the process. These teams comprise senior education officers and officials from the revenue department.

Ahead of the exams, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi have extended their best wishes to all the students. The examinations will commence promptly at 10:00 AM and conclude at 1:15 PM, with the first 10 minutes allotted for reviewing the question paper and an additional 5 minutes for candidates to verify their particulars. The actual duration of the exam will span from 10:10 AM to 1:15 PM.

TN SSLC 2024 Exam Day Instructions:

Ensure to carry your TN 10th admit card to the exam room. Arrive at the examination center well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. As per the Tamil Nadu board timetable for 2024, you will have 10 minutes from 10:00 AM to 10:10 AM to review the TN 10th question papers. Utilize this time to assess which questions you find easy or challenging. Aim to complete the exam 10 minutes before the scheduled end time. This buffer allows you to revisit and review your answers. Before submitting your answers to the invigilator, double-check them meticulously to ensure accuracy.