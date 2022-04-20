TN SSLC, HS May 2022 Admit Card Out For Private Candidates, Here's Direct Link To Download

TN SSLC Admit Card: The Admit Card for the Higher Secondary (HS) first and second year and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final examination for private students has been released by the Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE). All those students who are going to appear in the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of TNDGE - dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLC Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download Tamil Nadu Admit Card

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Hall Tickets" tab.

Step 3: Then, on the next page, click on the "hall ticket download link for private candidates."

Step 4: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Submit and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

Direct Link here

TN SSLC 2022

Class 10, 11, and 12 final exams in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for May 2022. Class 10, or SSLC, final exams will be conducted from May 6 to May 30, the exam for Class 11 will begin from May 10 to 31, and Class 12 from May 5 to 28. Candidates can check the timetables by visiting the office of the directorates. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative