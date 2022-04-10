Tripura Board Exams Schedule For Class 10 & 12 Released; Check Important Dates Here

Tripura Board exams: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates for Term II matric as well as inter exams. The Class 10 matric exam will commence on April 18 and Class 12 Term II examinations will begin on May 2, 2022. The development was announced by Tripura Board President Dr. Bhabatosh Saha. President Saha informed the board that the Madhyamik (Class X) examination will conclude on May 6 this year, while the Class XII board examination will end on June 1, 2022.

"Term II exam of Class 10 will be conducted from April 18 and will continue till May 6. The Term II of Class 12 will begin from May 2 till June 1," the President said. He further said, “The students who have appeared in the Term-I examinations for Class X and XII are expected to take the Term-II examinations as well."

TBSE Class 10 exams and TBSE Class 12 exams overview

In this term, over 28,000 students are expected to appear for Class 12 exams. Over 43 thousand students have got themselves registered to appear for Class 10 examinations. The Term I examination of both the boards was conducted on December 15 and 16 respectively last year. The Term I exam was held of 50 marks with 40 theory and 10 marks for internal assessment for Humanities students and for Science students, 35 marks were for theory and 15 for practical.

It is pertinent to note that for the first time, the aforementioned exams will be conducted in two phases. Meanwhile, the Term I results have not been released and the second semester will begin soon. "Results of both Class 10 and 12 would be declared after Term II. We have taken the decision based on the new pattern followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation," TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha said.

He further noted that TBSE has already reduced 30% of the total syllabus of both classes. The exams will be conducted on basis of the remaining 70% syllabus.