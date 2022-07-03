Tripura Board Result 2022: TBSE Likely To Announce Class 10, 12 Results By July 7

Tripura Board is expected to announce the class 10 and class 12 results next week. Tripura Board President Bhabatosh Saha has reportedly informed that TBSE is trying to announce the class 10, 12 results by July 7, 2022. As yet, the official date for releasing result has not been announced. The result date will be confirmed by Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

All the students who took the class 10 or class 12 exam will be able to check the results once released. It will be uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. List of official websites to check results have also been attached here.

TBSE Term 2 result: Websites to check

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbse.in

tripura.nic.in.

TBSE term 2 class 10 result: Here is how to check scorecard

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Madhyamik Pariksha (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2021-22 Examination Result"

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details like roll number, registration number as required on the login page

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the result and save the page

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

TBSE term 2 class 12 result: Steps to check