TS Inter Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

TS Inter Hall Ticket: The admit cards for the intermediate first and second-year final exams have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the TS Inter hall ticket by visiting tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Earlier, TSBIE notified students that the TS intermediate 1st and 2nd year admit cards for 2022 will be available on manabadi.co.in. To download the admit cards, candidates need to use their previous exam hall ticket number and date of birth.



According to the official notice, the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) that was scheduled to be held in April will now be conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022. The theory examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on exam days.

The Board conducted the practical exams on March 23 and concluded on April 8. Ethics and human values exams were held on April 11 and the environmental education exam was held on April 12, 2022.

TS Inter Exam Date | Official Notice

TS IPE hall ticket: Here's how to download TS Inter hall ticket

Step 1: To download the TSBIE Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the IPE first- or second-year admit card download link.

Step 3: Login using the previous exam hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the admit card and print it out for the exam.

Here's direct link to download the admit card

TS Inter 1st year hall ticket: CLICK HERE

TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket: CLICK HERE

TS Bridge course hall tickets: CLICK HERE

Exam Instructions

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2022 will be held in offline mode for all students.

The examination will be held under strict COVID-19 safety-related measures.

TS Inter Hall Tickets 2022 must be carried by all students to the exam halls. Without this, they might not be allowed to write their papers.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative