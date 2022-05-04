TS Inter Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
TS Inter Hall Ticket: The admit cards for the intermediate first and second-year final exams have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the TS Inter hall ticket by visiting tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Earlier, TSBIE notified students that the TS intermediate 1st and 2nd year admit cards for 2022 will be available on manabadi.co.in. To download the admit cards, candidates need to use their previous exam hall ticket number and date of birth.
According to the official notice, the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) that was scheduled to be held in April will now be conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022. The theory examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on exam days.
The Board conducted the practical exams on March 23 and concluded on April 8. Ethics and human values exams were held on April 11 and the environmental education exam was held on April 12, 2022.