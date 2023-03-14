TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Download Link Out For 1st, 2nd Year And Bridge Course Exams

TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter hall tickets 2023 for Intermediate first-year and second-year exams, 2023. TSBIE has also released the hall tickets for the bridge course exam. Candidates can download the TS Inter hall tickets online from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

How to download TS Inter hall ticket 2023

Candidates must visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year or bridge course admit card download link.

A login page will open

Key in the previous exam hall ticket number or roll number and your date of birth and submit

Your TS Inter hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

TS Inter 1st year hall ticket 2023 download link

TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2023 download link

TS Inter bridge hall ticket 2023 download link

TS Inter Exams 2023

TS Inter 1st year examination will commence on March 15 and will conclude on April 3, 2023. TS Inter 2nd year examination 2023 will be conducted between March 16 and April 4. The TS Inter exams 2023 will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.