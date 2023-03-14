TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Download Link Out For 1st, 2nd Year And Bridge Course Exams

Quick links:
TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter hall tickets 2023 for Intermediate first-year and second-year exams, 2023. TSBIE has also released the hall tickets for the bridge course exam. Candidates can download the TS Inter hall tickets online from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter 1st year examination will commence on March 15 and will conclude on April 3, 2023. TS Inter 2nd year examination 2023 will be conducted between March 16 and April 4. The TS Inter exams 2023 will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.