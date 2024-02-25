Advertisement

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the hall tickets for the upcoming Intermediate First and Second Year public examinations, scheduled to commence on February 28, 2024. Candidates can access and download their hall tickets through the official TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. To obtain their admission cards, students are required to follow these steps:

TS Inter Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the TSBIE website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Find the link labeled "Inter 1st and 2nd-year hall tickets 2024." Enter their SSB Hall ticket number or the previous year's hall ticket number, along with their date of birth in the specified format ("day-month-year"). Submit the form. View and download their hall ticket.

TS Inter 1st year hall tickets 2024

TS Inter 2nd year hall tickets 2024

TS Inter bridge course hall tickets 2024

It is essential for students to carefully review the details on their hall tickets, including names, parents' names, examination centers, and timetables. In case of any errors or discrepancies, students should promptly contact their respective schools. The TSBIE Intermediate First Year exams are slated to begin on February 28, 2024, while the Second Year exams will kick off on February 29, 2024. Both sets of exams will continue until March 18 and March 19, respectively.