TS Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2024 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for both first and second-year examinations. Scheduled for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination in May/June 2024, candidates can download their hall tickets via the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

To access the admit card for the IPASE June 2024 exams for both 1st and 2nd years, candidates must provide their hall ticket number and date of birth. Below are the steps to obtain the hall tickets:

Here's how to download TS Inter Supplementary hall ticket:

Visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Locate and click on the TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link on the homepage.

Choose either the first-year or second-year hall ticket link.

Enter the required login details on the new page.

Submit the information, and your admit card will appear.

Review the details and download the admit card.

Retain a printed copy for future reference.

According to the tentative timetable, the TS Inter 1st year examination will commence on May 24 and conclude on June 3, 2024. Similarly, the TS Inter 2nd year examination will also run from May 24 to June 3, 2024. The first-year exam will be conducted in the morning session, from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second-year exam will be in the afternoon session, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Practical examinations are scheduled from June 4 to June 8, 2024, with sessions in the morning (9 am to 12 noon) and afternoon (2 pm to 5 pm). English practical sessions will be held for 1st-year students exclusively on June 10, 2024, starting from 9 am. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official TSBIE website.