TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022 Released, Exam To Begin On August 1

Telangana Inter supplementary exam: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has released the hall tickets for TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2022. The admit cards have been released for the TS inter supplementary exam which will be conducted in August 2022. All those candidates who failed to clear the exams and got themselves registered for taking supplementary exam should download admit card now. TS inter supplementary hall ticket has been uploaded on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS inter supplementary exam will begin on August 1, 2022. Students may please note that hall tickets have been released for both TS Inter Theory and Practical exams. Both 1st and 2nd year students would need their previous hall ticket number to download these admit cards. They can also refer to the step-by-step process given here to download it.

TS Inter Supplementary Admit Cards 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: Students who got themselves registered for taking the exam should go to the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'TS Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year hall tickets 2022.'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their previous roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the TS Intermediate Supply hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take printout of hall tickets so as to carry the same to exam hall

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry supplementary hall tickets 2022 while taking TS inter supplementary exam. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take exams. Telangana's Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) was held on exam days from 9 am to 12 pm between May 6 and May 24, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from March 23 till April 8. The first year pass percentage was 63.32%. The general students pass percentage was 64.85% and the vocational pass percentage was 50.70%.