TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022 Released, Exam To Begin On August 1

Image: Pixabay
Telangana Inter supplementary exam: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has released the hall tickets for TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2022. The admit cards have been released for the TS inter supplementary exam which will be conducted in August 2022. All those candidates who failed to clear the exams and got themselves registered for taking supplementary exam should download admit card now. TS inter supplementary hall ticket has been uploaded on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS inter supplementary exam will begin on August 1, 2022. Students may please note that hall tickets have been released for both TS Inter Theory and Practical exams. Both 1st and 2nd year students would need their previous hall ticket number to download these admit cards. They can also refer to the step-by-step process given here to download it.
Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry supplementary hall tickets 2022 while taking TS inter supplementary exam. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take exams. Telangana's Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) was held on exam days from 9 am to 12 pm between May 6 and May 24, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from March 23 till April 8. The first year pass percentage was 63.32%. The general students pass percentage was 64.85% and the vocational pass percentage was 50.70%.