TS SSC May Exam Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download Call Letters

TS SSC May admit card: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released admit cards for TS SSC exam 2022. The TS Class 10 or matric admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of BSE Telangana bse.telangana.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates who will be taking the Class 10 board examination that is to be conducted in May 2022 can download their hall tickets now. The call letters have been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates. The direct link to download TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 has also been attached.

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022: Follow these steps to download TS SSC may exam admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 link being displayed

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, enter the login details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Candidates should know that the TS SSC Exams 2022 will begin on May 23, 2022 and will end on June 1, 2022. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. It is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Students should reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam starts to avoid gathering. The use of electronic devices during Telangana 10th exams is not allowed. Students must not carry any of these devices inside the exam hall. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.