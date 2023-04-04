TS SSC Paper Leaked On First Day Of Exam, 4 Officials Suspended

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana began the TS SSC Exam 2023 on April 3, 2023, with Telugu language paper. On the first day of the exam, the class 10th paper was allegedly leaked. Soon after the exam began, the question paper was seen circulating on various social media platforms. As per reports, the paper was allegedly leaked by a stand-by invigilator of the exam.

As per reports, four government officials have been suspended in the Vikarabad district of the state. The invigilator in the school is said to have clicked the question paper on his mobile and forwarded it to a teacher in another government school in another district to solve it. Soon after forwarding the question paper images, the information broke out and police were informed. However, the exam was conducted smoothly. The officials said that it was an individual instance of malpractice by the invigilator, PTI reported.

TS SSC Exams 2023 exam paper leak

The collector of Vikarabad district then suspended four employees including those who were directly involved in the paper leak. Serious action is said to be taken against the accused as per the directions of senior officials of the education department, Telangana.

However, there is no update on the cancellation of the paper. The officials have stated that the exams will be conducted as per the schedule. Students and their parents do not need to worry about the issue, the officials said. The TS SSC exams 2023 will conclude on April 13. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Telangana Board for regular updates about the exam.