TSBIE Hall Ticket 2023 For TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Exams Likely To Be Released This Week

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examinations (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter hall tickets for 1st year and 2nd year exams soon. The TS Intermediate Public Exam or TS IPE March 2023 is scheduled to begin from March 15, 2023. Before the theory exams, the practical exam will begin from February 15. Usually, the TSBIE hall tickets are released before the commencement of practical exams.

Candidates who have registered for the TS Inter Exams 2023 will be able to download their hall tickets soon. Once the admit cards are released, it will be uploaded on the official website of TSBIE i.e., tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Looking at the past trends, students can expect their TS Inter hall tickets 2023 by February 10.

How to download TS Inter Hall Tickets 2023 online

Visit the official website of TSBIE- https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on the TS Inter 1st year hall ticket download link or TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket download link A login page will appear on the screen Key in the required login credentials and submit Your TS Inter IPE March hall ticket will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

TS Inter 1st Year 2023 Time Table

15-Mar-23 -Wednesday - Part II 2nd Language Paper I

17-Mar-23- Friday - English Paper I

20-Mar-23- Monday - Mathematics Paper I A, Botany Paper I, Political Science I

23-Mar-23 - Thursday - Mathematics Paper I B, Zoology I, History I

25-Mar-23 - Saturday - Physics Paper I, Economics Paper I

28-Mar-23 - Tuesday - Chemistry Paper I, Commerce Paper I

31-Mar-23 - Friday - Public Administration I, Bridge Course Maths Paper I (for BiPC Students)

03-Apr-23 - Monday - Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I

TS Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2023