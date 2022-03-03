TSBIE Inter Exam Schedule 2022 Revised As Dates Clashed With JEE, Check Revised Dates Here

TSBIE Inter exam 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on March 2, revised the TSBIE Inter 2nd year exam schedule. It has been done by the state board as the dates were clashing with JEE Mains 2022 dates. As per the schedule released earlier, the Intermediate Public Examinations were scheduled to begin on April 8, 2022. Now, the Telangana state Inter exams 2022 will begin on April 22, 2022. The dates have been revised as roughly over 50,000 students from Telangana appear for the JEE Mains exam every year.

Telangana class 12 exam schedule: Check highlights here

The first year exams will begin with second language paper-I on April 22, 2022

The second-year exams will start with second language paper-II on April 23, 2022

The exams will conclude on May 12, 2022

To be noted that the exam timings for all subjects are 9 am to 12 noon

The practical exams for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from March 23 to April 8, 2022

The Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education exams will be held on April 11 and 12, 2022

JEE Main 2022 examination schedule

As per the National Testing Agency’s schedule, the JEE Main 2022 examinations will be held between April 16, 2022, and April 21, 2022. The JEE 2022 Mains exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., in the morning and afternoon. The first shift exam will commence at 9 am and end at 12 noon. Whereas the second shift examination will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm.

The Andhra Pradesh government released the inter examination schedule on February 24, 2022. As per the schedule released then, the examination was scheduled to be conducted in April 2022. However, the state government had to postpone the Telangana board exam date due to a clash with JEE dates.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022 schedule released

The date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) today, March 2, 2022. According to the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2022 date sheet, the Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12 exams will be conducted from May 5, while the TN SSLC or Class 10 board exams are set to take place from May 6, 2022. Students must note that the practical exams for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be held from April 25 to May 2, 2022. Students can check the Tamil Nadu board exam timetable by visiting the official website at tnschools.gov.in