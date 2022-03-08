UP Board 10th Exam Datesheet 2022: UPMSP Exams To Begin From March 24, Check Full Schedule

Quick links:
UP Board Class 10 Datesheet: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board, has today issued the examination schedule for high school (HS) and intermediate examinations. As per the examination schedule, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations of the UP Board would be held in pen-paper mode and would commence from March 24 and conclude on April 12, 2022.
According to the schedule, the examination for high school would be completed in 12 working days and the intermediate exam would be completed in 15 working days, said UP Board chairman and Director (Secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey while talking to the media at UP Board headquarters on Tuesday. The examination schedule is available on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in.
As many as 51,92,689 students from Class 10 and 12 have registered for the examination. Of the total of 27,81,654 students, including 15,53,198 boys and 12,284,56 girls, registered for the high school examination. A total of 24,11,035 students will appear in the intermediate exam, including 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls. The board has set up more than 8,800 examination centres across the state.