UP Board 10th Exam Datesheet 2022: UPMSP Exams To Begin From March 24, Check Full Schedule

UP Board Class 10 Datesheet: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board, has today issued the examination schedule for high school (HS) and intermediate examinations. As per the examination schedule, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations of the UP Board would be held in pen-paper mode and would commence from March 24 and conclude on April 12, 2022.

According to the schedule, the examination for high school would be completed in 12 working days and the intermediate exam would be completed in 15 working days, said UP Board chairman and Director (Secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey while talking to the media at UP Board headquarters on Tuesday. The examination schedule is available on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 10 date sheet released

As many as 51,92,689 students from Class 10 and 12 have registered for the examination. Of the total of 27,81,654 students, including 15,53,198 boys and 12,284,56 girls, registered for the high school examination. A total of 24,11,035 students will appear in the intermediate exam, including 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls. The board has set up more than 8,800 examination centres across the state.

High School Exam Schedule

Hindi and Elementary Hindi - March 24

Pali, Arabic, and Persian - March 25

Home Science - March 26

Drawing and computer - March 28

Sanskrit and music (instruments) - March 29

Commerce and sewing - March 30

Agriculture - March 31

Science - April 4.

English New and Old Course - April 6

Social science - April 9

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, and Punjabi - April 11

Mathematics - April 12

Intermediate Exam Schedule

Defense Studies, Hindi/General Hindi - March 24

Music (instruments and vocals) and dancing - March 25

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, and Punjabi besides Accounting (new course) - March 26

Geography and Home Science - March 28

Drawing and arts, Economics and Commerce Geography - March 29

English new/old course - March 30

Mathematics, Elementary Statistics (old course), and History - March 31

Psychology, education, biology, and mathematics - April 4

Computer - April 6

Economics and Physics - April 7

Sanskrit - April 9

Chemistry and sociology - April 11

Civics - April 12

Image: Shutterstock