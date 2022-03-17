UP Board Admit Card 2022 For Classes 10th, 12th Released , Here's How To Download

UP Board Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has published the admit cards for the UP board Class 10 and 12 exams. Students who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the admit card by visiting - upmsp.edu.in. The Board announced in a notice that the UP Board admit card 2022 for Madhyamik (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams, as well as roll numbers, are now available to download only for school principals.

The UP Board Class 12 examination will be held in two different shifts—the first from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm, and all the Class 10 UP Board exam papers will be held in the morning shift. School authorities can download the admit card from the official website's school panel for the principal by entering the school login details. Candidates must note that those who have registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams 2022 can get their admit cards from the Principal of the schools from where they have applied for the exam.

This year, the UP Board Exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode across the state. As per reports, more than 50 lakh students have registered for the examination. Out of which 27,81,654 students from Class 10 have registered and 24,11,035 students from Class 12 have registered. The exams would be conducted across 8700 examination centers in the state under strict COVID-related guidelines.

UP Board Exam 2022: Here's how to download

School principals need to visit the official website of the UP Board - upmsp.edu.in

Then go to the school panel

Now, enter the school's login details

A new page or tab would open

Admit cards for their schools will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit cards here

