UP Board Admit Card 2023 Expected To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UP Board is expected to release the admit cards for class 10th and 12th board exams 2023 today. Candidates who have registered for UP Board class 10th and 12th exams 2023 will be able to download their e-admit cards from the official website soon. The Uttar Pradesh Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to commence on February 16.

As there are only few days left for the commencement of exam, candidates are eagerly waiting for their UPMSP admit card 2023. Usually, the board releases the admit cards one week before the commencement of exam. Since only 7 days are left for the board exams to begin, the UP board is expected to release the hall tickets any day now.

UP Board Exams 2023

UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 final exams will conclude on March 3 and Class 12 final exams will end on March 4. Around 58 lakh candidates including 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12th, have registered for the UP Board Exams 2023. Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams have already been conducted from January 16 to January 20. Intermediate practical exams have been held in two phases from January 21 to January 28, 2023, and from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

How to download UP Board Admit Cards 2023