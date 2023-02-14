UP Board Admit Card 2023 Released For Class 10th And 12th, Here's Direct Link To Download

UP Board Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UP Board has released the admit cards for class 10th and 12th board exams 2023 today, February 14. UP Board class 10th and 12th exams 2023 admit card has been uploaded on the official of UPMSP- upmsp.edu.in. The Uttar Pradesh Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin on February 16. This year, over 58 lakh candidates have registered for the UP Board exam 2023, out of which 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12.

How to download UP Board Admit Cards 2023

Head of schools will have to visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on UP Board Admit Card 2023 link

Key in the required login credentials and submit

The UP Board 2023 admit cards will be displayed

School heads will have to download the admit cards of their students and provide them with a printout.

Direct link to download UP Board Admit Card 2023

UP Board Exams 2023

UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 final exams will conclude on March 3 and Class 12 final exams will end on March 4. Around 58 lakh candidates including 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12th have registered for the UP Board Exams 2023. Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams have already been conducted from January 16 to January 20. Intermediate practical exams have been held in two phases from January 21 to January 28, 2023, and from January 29 to February 5, 2023.