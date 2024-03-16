×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

UP Board Begins Evaluation of Class 10, 12 Answer Sheets Today For Over 55 Lakh Students

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will begin the evaluation process for the UP Board Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12 starting from March 16.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
UP Board Begins Evaluation of Class 10, 12 Answer Sheets Today
UP Board Begins Evaluation of Class 10, 12 Answer Sheets Today | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will begin the evaluation process for the UP Board Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12 starting from March 16. The evaluation process, as per an official notice by UPMSP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla, will continue until March 31, 2024. According to the notice, the evaluation will span across 13 working days, with a break observed from March 24 to March 26 in light of the Holi festival.

This year, a significant number of candidates, totaling 29,47,311 for Class 10 and 25,77,997 for intermediate, have registered for the examinations. The overall count stands at 55,25,308 registered candidates.

Advertisement

For the meticulous evaluation of answer sheets, the Board has enlisted 94,802 examiners for Class 10 and 52,295 for Class 12. Evaluation centers have been set up across the state, with 131 centers designated for high school and 116 for intermediate examination papers. Additionally, 13 mixed evaluation centers will oversee the completion of the process. Among these, 83 are government and 177 are non-government aided secondary schools.

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations commenced on February 22 and concluded on March 9, 2023. Conducted in two shifts on all dates, the exams are scheduled from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM for the first shift and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM for the second shift.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sukesh

Sukesh Alleges Threat

a minute ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India LIVE

3 minutes ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Injured

9 minutes ago
Brazil real estate group MRV&Co

MRV considers Resia split

11 minutes ago
UP Board Begins Evaluation of Class 10, 12 Answer Sheets Today

UPMSP Begins Evaluation

13 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

14 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Hyderabad's Tolichowki in Telangana

Fire at Oil Godown

23 minutes ago
Bastar The Naxal Story Review

Bastar BO Collection

26 minutes ago
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis

B'luru Struggles

28 minutes ago
Ford Mustang Mach-E

NTSB probes Ford crash

36 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump and Ex-Vice President Mike Pence

Pence on Trump

37 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha Box Office Day 1

38 minutes ago
Union HM Amit Shah

Amit Shah LS Campaign

38 minutes ago
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

'Older Brother PM Modi'

40 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

41 minutes ago
Bastar Teaser

Bastar First Impression

43 minutes ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News17 hours ago

  2. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News18 hours ago

  3. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo