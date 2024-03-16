Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will begin the evaluation process for the UP Board Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12 starting from March 16. The evaluation process, as per an official notice by UPMSP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla, will continue until March 31, 2024. According to the notice, the evaluation will span across 13 working days, with a break observed from March 24 to March 26 in light of the Holi festival.

This year, a significant number of candidates, totaling 29,47,311 for Class 10 and 25,77,997 for intermediate, have registered for the examinations. The overall count stands at 55,25,308 registered candidates.

Advertisement

For the meticulous evaluation of answer sheets, the Board has enlisted 94,802 examiners for Class 10 and 52,295 for Class 12. Evaluation centers have been set up across the state, with 131 centers designated for high school and 116 for intermediate examination papers. Additionally, 13 mixed evaluation centers will oversee the completion of the process. Among these, 83 are government and 177 are non-government aided secondary schools.

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations commenced on February 22 and concluded on March 9, 2023. Conducted in two shifts on all dates, the exams are scheduled from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM for the first shift and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM for the second shift.