UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Postponed, Check New Date Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the postponement of UP Board compartment exam 2023. The exam that was scheduled to be held on July 15 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The exam has been re-scheduled for July 22.

The exams for class 10th students will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11.15 am. UP Board class 12th compartment exam will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. This year, 44,669 candidates have registered for the compartment exam. 18,400 candidates will appear for the class 10th compartment exam and 26,296 will appear for the class 12th compartmental exam.

UP Board compartment exam hall ticket

Students will have to download their UP Board compartment exam admit cards from the official website- upmsp.edu.in. They can also collect it from their respective schools. It must be noted that the admit card should be duly signed by the school principal.

Reporting Time

Students will have to report at their respective test centers at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Class 10th students.must report at the center latest by 7.15 am and class 12 students must reach by 1.15 pm.

UP Board Results 2023

UP Board declared the class 10th and 12th annual exam results on April 25. 89.78% of the total students cleared the class 10th exam and 75.52% of them passed the class 12 exam. Those who could not pass one subject were allowed to register for the compartment exam.