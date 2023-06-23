Last Updated:

UP Board Compartment Exam Date 2023 Announced, Check Important Instructions Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the date for conducting UP Board class 10th and 12th compartment exams 2023. Check full details.

Nandini Verma
UP Board

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the date for conducting UP Board class 10th and 12th compartment exams 2023. As per the schedule, the UP Board compartment exam will be conducted on July 15. The exams for class 10th students will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11.15 am. 

UP Board class 12th compartment exam will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. This year, 44,669 candidates have registered for the compartment exam. 18,400 candidates will appear for the class 10th compartment exam and 26,296 will appear for the class 12th compartmental exam. 

UP Board compartment exam admit card

Students will have to download their admit cards from the official website- upmsp.edu.in. They can also collect it from their respective schools. It must be noted that the admit card should be duly signed by the school principal.

Reporting Time

Students must report at their respective test centers at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Class 10th students.must report at the center latest by 7.15 am and class 12 students must reach by 1.15 pm. 

UP Board Results

UP Board declared the class 10th and 12th annual exam results on April 25. 89.78% of the total students cleared the class 10th exam and 75.52% of them passed the class 12 exam. Those who could not pass one subject were allowed to register for the compartment exam. 

