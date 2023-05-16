UP Board Compartmental Exam 2023 Registration Begins On May 17; Here's How To Apply

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board will begin the registrations for UP Board classes 10th and 12th compartmental/ improvement exams 2023 on May 17. Candidates who failed in one or more subjects can register for the improvement or compartmental exams for only one paper. The last date to register is June 7.

The application fee for class 10th students is Rs 256.50. Moreover, for the class 12th students, the application fee is Rs 306. Candidates who failed one paper can appear for the improvement exam. Those who failed more than one paper can appear for the compartmental exam. However, they will be allowed to take the compartmental exam only for one paper.

UP Board Scrutiny application

Candidates who are not satisfied with their UP Board marks can apply for scrutiny. The deadline for the same is May 19. The application fee for each paper is Rs 500. Forms can be submitted online at upmsp.edu.in.

How to apply for UP Board compartmental exam 2023?

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Now, click on the link that reads 'UP Board class 10 or 12 compartmental/improvement exams 2023 registration'

Log in using your registration number and other credentials

Select the paper code for which you want to appear for the exam

Pay the application fee as demanded

Submit the form.

UP Board Results 2023

UPMSP declared UP Board class 10th and 12th results 2023 on April 25. Mahendra Dev, the director of Secondary Education announced the results. 28,63,621 candidates appeared in the high school exam, 25,70,987 passed and the pass percentage was 89.78 percent. 25,71,002 candidates appeared for the intermediate examination, and 19,41,717 candidates, or 75.52 percent of them passed. The pass percentage of girls in the high school examination was 93.34 percent, while it was 86.64 percent for the boys. In the intermediate examination, the pass percentage of boys was 69.34 percent, while it was 83 percent for girls.