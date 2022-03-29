UP Board Exam 2022: 7.8 Lakh Students Skip Exams In Four Days

The Class 10 and 12 board examinations by the Uttar Pradesh Board commenced on March 24 across 75 districts at 8373 centres under strict security. Interestingly, in the four day of the examination, a huge number of students skipped the UP Class examination. On Monday, a total of 2.9 lakh students from classes 10 and 12 did not appear in the examination, taking the tally of absentees to a whopping 7.8 lakh students in just four days. Class 10 and 12 students had a computer and geography examination on Monday.

UP Board Exam 2022: 7.8L students skip exams in four days

Notably, this year's figure of students skipping the board examination is the highest in the last 10 years. On the first day of the examination, the board recorded that more than 4.18 lakh students skipped the Hindi examination held in two shifts, including students from both classes 10 and 12. As many as 70,200 students skipped their language paper, which was conducted on March 26. Meanwhile, the daily increasing number of dropouts has forced concerned officials to launch a probe into the matter.

Additional Chief Secretary for Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla has directed the UPSEB secretary to form an active committee with the collaboration of the district inspector to find out the reason behind the mass dropouts. However, it has also come to light that high dropout rates could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UP Board Exam held under strict security

The state government has deployed police as well as personnel from the local intelligence unit (LIU) and special task force (STF) of the state police across the examination centers to conduct the examination peacefully and fairly. According to official information, the state government has deployed Static Magistrates and police personnel at all examination centers, and senior officers of the education department also supervised all districts of the state. According to the official information, the UP Board, this time has debuted 1.16 lakh centre superintendents and additional centre superintendents and invigilators for the UP Board Exams 2022. Apart from this, the board is also taking attendance of exam room invigilators online and monitoring of the exam centres is also being done from the control room set up in the district inspector of schools' offices, besides the central state-level control room in Lucknow.

