UP Board Exam 2022: Around 4.18 Lakh Students Skip Exams On 1st Day

UP Board Exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board conducted the intermediate examinations on March 24 across 75 districts at 8373 centres under strict security. Interestingly, more than 4.18 lakh students skipped the examination on the first day. Students from both classes 10 and 12 appeared for the Hindi examination in different shifts on the first day.

UP Board Exam: Around 4.18 lakh students skip exams on Day 1

According to reports, as many as 2,611,128 students skipped the exam on the first shift itself. In the second shift also, a total of 1,57,387 lakh students skipped the exam, taking the tally to 4,18, 507. However, the accurate reason behind this is unclear. According to various media reports, as many as 23 students from both classes 10 and 12 were caught cheating on the first day of the UP Board Exams. Four cases of cheating were filed in four districts, and an FIR has been lodged against two candidates from Ghazipur, two from Fatehpur, one from Gonda, and four from Prayagraj district. A total of 254 examination centers were termed "very sensitive" and 861 as "sensitive".

UP Board Exam held under strict security

To conduct the examination peacefully and fairly, the state government deployed police as well as personnel from the local intelligence unit (LIU) and special task force (STF) of the state police across the examination centers. On the first day of the examination, high school students appeared for the Hindi and Elementary Hindi examinations, while intermediate students took the Military Science examination, conducted in the morning shift from 8 am to 11.15 am. In the second shift, from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, intermediate examinations in Hindi and General Hindi were held.

According to official information, Static Magistrates and police personnel were present at all examination centers, and senior officers of the education department also supervised all districts of the state. This time, the UP Board has debuted 1.16 lakh centre superintendents and additional centre superintendents and invigilators for the UP Board Exams. Apart from this, the board is also taking attendance of exam room invigilators online and monitoring of the exam centres is also being done from the control room set up in the district inspector of schools' offices, besides the central state-level control room in Lucknow.

Image: PTI/ Representative