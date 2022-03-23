UP Class 10 And 12 Board Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is scheduled to begin the UP Board Exam 2022 from Thursday, March 24, 2022. Exams for both class 10 as well as class 12 will be conducted between March 24 and April 12, 2022. The 10th, 12th exam time table has been uploaded on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

This year the exam will be conducted in 8873 centres across Uttar Pradesh. It will be conducted in offline mode and over 51 lakh students have got themselves registered to take the exam. Last-minute instructions and guidelines to be followed at exam cenre can be checked here.

UP Board exam 2022: Check exam-day instructions here

All the UP Board class 10 and class 12 students should at first make arrangements to reach the exam hall at least an hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

It is mandatory for them to carry printout of matric admit card. In case they fail to carry the same, they may nit be allowed to enter exam hall for taking exams

Since the exam is being conducted in offine mode, students as well as staff members at the centre will have to follow COVID guidelines. They must wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing. Further, crowding or standing in big groups must be avoided at the exam centres

The use and carrying of electronic devices inside the exam hall are also prohibited

Special buses to be arranged for candidates taking exam

Ahead of board exams, the state government has ordered the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to arrange for examination special buses. The buses will run before and after the exams across the state for the convenience of students taking the board exams.

To be noted that the instructions related to UP board exam special buses were given during a video conference. The virtual conference was organised by state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra to review UP Board examination preparations. With the aim of making sure that students wishing to avail the services face no problems, the state government has directed officials to sensitise transport corporation personnel and those working in the public transport system about the government's decision of UP Board exam buses.