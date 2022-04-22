UP Board Exam 2022 To Give Extra Marks To Class 10, 12 Students With Good Handwriting

UP Board Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board has announced that students who have written in good handwriting will be awarded one additional mark on the total marks obtained by them in every subject. The UP Board has also released important instructions in this regard and has directed the deputy head examiner and examiners of the state to evaluate the answer sheets of the students from Saturday onwards. Notably, the board will evaluate over 2.25 crore answer sheets of 47,75,749 students who have appeared in the UP Board high school and intermediate exams.

Board to award an extra 1 mark for good handwriting in UP Board exams 2022

The evaluation process will be held at 271 examination centres located across the state from today, April 23, and will continue till May 5, 2022. In the latest development, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla has issued detailed "special instructions" for the deputy head examiners and examiners who will be responsible for this evaluation process. This is for the first time that the UP Board has decided to reward students for having good handwriting (GHW). The examiners have been instructed to award one mark over the marks obtained by the student concerned in a subject by clearing marking "GHW +1" in case they feel the student has very good handwriting, "said Shukla.



Among other instructions, the Board has directed the authorities that if a question in the examination is from the syllabus that has not been taught to the students due to COVID, then the students will receive full marks for that particular question. However, the examiners have also been instructed that the total marks awarded to a student should not exceed the total marks.

According to media reports, the additional chief secretary, home, UP, Awanish Kumar Awasthi has asked all commissioners of police, district magistrates, and SSP/SP of districts to make sure the evaluation process is held in a safe and secure environment across various district centers where they are stored. Moreover, armed forces will also be deployed at places where the evaluation process will be held.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative