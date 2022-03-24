UP Board Exams 2022: Deputy CM Wishes Luck To Class 10 & 12 Students Taking Exam Today

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducting the board exams from March 24, UP deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad took to koo to wish luck to students. He kooed, "The board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education are starting from today. All of you aspirants do your best in the exam with full confidence and concentration. I pray to God to give you all success in the examination. May you all have a bright future!"

The board will be conducting exams for both class 10 and class 12 students from Thursday, March 24, 2022. The exam is being conducted in offline mode across various centres in the state. Since the exam is in offline mode, students will have to follow the Covid guidelines at exam centre. They will have to sanitize their hands whenever required and wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times. UP board class 10th exam and UP Board class 12th exam day guidelines which they will have to follow have been mentioned below.

UP Board exam 2022: Check instructions that should be followed

All the UP Board class 10 and class 12 students should at first make arrangements to reach the exam hall at least an hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

It is mandatory for them to carry printout of matric admit card. In case they fail to carry the same, they may not be allowed to enter exam hall for taking exams

Crowding or standing in big groups must be avoided at the exam centres

The use and carrying of electronic devices inside the exam hall are also prohibited

Special arrangements for conducting exam smoothly

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has arranged that for examination, special buses will run before and after the exams across the state. It has been arranged for the convenience of students taking the board exams.

With the aim of making sure that students wishing to avail the services face no problems, the state government has directed officials to sensitise transport corporation personnel and those working in the public transport system about the government's decision of UP Board exam buses