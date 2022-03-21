UP Board Exams 2022: Special Buses To Be Arranged For Candidates Taking Exam

UP Board exams 2022: Uttar Pradesh board exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin from March 24, 2022. Ahead of board exams, the state government has ordered the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to arrange for examination special buses. The busses will run before and after the exams across the state for the convenience of students taking the board exams.

To be noted that the instructions related to UP board exam special buses were given during a video conference. The virtual conference was organised by state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra to review UP Board examination preparations. With the aim of making sure that students wishing to avail the services face no problems, the state government has directed officials to sensitise transport corporation personnel and those working in the public transport system about the government's decision of UP Board exam buses.

UP Board admit card 2022 for classes 10th, 12th released: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: School principals need to visit the official website of the UP Board - upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage, go to the school panel

Step 3: Now, enter the school's login details

Step 4: After being redirected to a new page, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit cards and take its printout so as to distribute the same

UP Board exam 2022: Highlights

Both class 10 and class 12 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode across the state. Reports suggest that over 50 lakh students have registered for the examination. Out of which 27,81,654 students from Class 10 have registered and 24,11,035 students from Class 12 have registered. The exams would be conducted across 8700 examination centers in the state under strict COVID-related guidelines.

The state board has recently issued a toll-free number for the students appearing in the UP Board high school and intermediate examination. The two toll free helplines 18001805310 and 18001805312 will remain functional from 8 am to 8 pm. With the help of this helpline, the candidates will be able to get their queries resolved by talking to the subject experts over the phone.