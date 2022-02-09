UP Board Exams 2022: UPMSP Mandates Pre-board Exams For Classes 10, 12; Time Table Soon

UP pre-board exams 2022: The pre-board examination has been made mandatory by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) for students studying in Classes 10 and 12. The Uttar Pradesh Education Board has asked all schools affiliated with it to conduct the intermediate and high school pre-board exams. The pre-board examination will be conducted in the same pattern as the final board exams so that students get prepared to face the board exam. The examination will be held under strict COVID safety measures.

However, the dates for the UPMSP 10th and 12th board exams have not been released by the board, but it is speculated that the examination schedule will be released soon. The UP Board Inter and High School date sheet for 2022 is expected to be released in the first week of March. Meanwhile, many students have demanded the cancellation of the board exams due to COVID-19. UP board has confirmed that the examination will take and there would be no deferment or cancellation of the exams.

UP Board Exam: UP pre-board exam 2022 | Admit Card download | More details

The UP Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be issued after the board releases the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2022. As per the information available, this year more than 52 lakh students have enrolled for the UP Board Exam 2022. Of the total number of students, around 28 lakh have registered for the UPMSP Class 10 Board exams. It is advised that students keep regularly checking the official website of the board - upmsp.edu.in to get more updates about the UP Board Exams 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative